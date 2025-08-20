Tiger Electrocuted In MP's Sanjay Tiger Reserve; Officials Suspect It Accidentally Stepped On Live Wires Laid By Farmers

Tiger Electrocuted In Sanjay Tiger Reserve | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A T3 tiger died of electrocution in Dubri area of Sanjay Tiger Reserve, Sidhi on Tuesday.

Forest officials said that the full grown adult tiger might have accidently come in contact with live wire purportedly laid by farmers to protect crops from wild animals.

The carcass was recovered from compartment number 509 of Kharbar beat in Deva circle. Senior forest officers inspected the spot. All organs of tigers were found intact.

After post mortem, the tiger carcass was burnt as per protocol of National Tiger Conservation Authority. Investigation is underway in the case. People responsible for laying the wire were not identified.

Sources said that some clues have been received by the investigating team and the accused are likely to be traced shortly.

Van Vihar's 'Chhota Bhim' Tiger died Of heart failure In Bhopal

Tiger "Chhota Bhim," who was aged around 10 years, died on February 2, 2025 at Van Vihar National Park due to heart failure. He was undergoing treatment. The tiger was rescued from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in November 2024 after being found with a wire noose wrapped tightly around its neck.