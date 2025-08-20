 Ambulance Driver Thrashed With Sticks After Refusing To Transport Patient To Hospital In Jabalpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalAmbulance Driver Thrashed With Sticks After Refusing To Transport Patient To Hospital In Jabalpur

Ambulance Driver Thrashed With Sticks After Refusing To Transport Patient To Hospital In Jabalpur

Locals also came forward and claimed that Smart City Hospital has faced controversies in the past as well.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An ambulance driver was badly beaten after he refused to take a patient to a private hospital in Jabalpur on Wednesday.

The incident took place on the bypass road when the ambulance was carrying a serious patient from Gotegaon to the Medical College for treatment.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh's Elderly Couple Loses ₹50 Lakh In 13-Day Digital Arrest; Cyber Crooks Posed As...
article-image

According to reports, a car stopped the ambulance on the way. The men inside forced the driver to take the patient to Smart City Hospital instead of the government medical college. When the driver refused, he was attacked.

The accused allegedly beat him with sticks and rods and later fled after threatening him.

FPJ Shorts
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than Super-Emergency’
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than Super-Emergency’
UP Urea Smuggled To Nepal, Sold At Exorbitant Rates
UP Urea Smuggled To Nepal, Sold At Exorbitant Rates
UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock
UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Escalates Attack On UP Govt Over Voter List Deletion Row
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Escalates Attack On UP Govt Over Voter List Deletion Row

What did the driver say?

The ambulance driver explained that he was only doing his duty by taking the serious patient directly to the government medical college for treatment. He said that while he was on the way, his vehicle was suddenly stopped on the bypass and he was forced to divert to a private hospital.

When he refused to change the route, the attackers turned violent.

Read Also
Woman Steals Jewellery Worth ₹10 Lakh From Friend’s Place After Her YouTube Channel Fails In...
article-image

The driver further stated that he was assaulted with sticks and rods in full view of the patient inside the ambulance. He named the attackers as Tarun and Yashwant, both of whom are believed to be employees of Smart City Hospital.

According to him, the men not only beat him but also threatened him before fleeing the spot.

Police later confirmed that a case has been registered at Bhedaghat police station. Officials said that the matter is serious and a detailed investigation has begun to identify the role of the accused.

Locals also came forward and claimed that Smart City Hospital has faced controversies in the past as well.

Police are now checking all the details and verifying the involvement of the hospital employees in the assault case.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Youth Duped Of ₹35.5K Over Fake Obscene Video Threat In MP's Jabalpur

Youth Duped Of ₹35.5K Over Fake Obscene Video Threat In MP's Jabalpur

'Dogs Aren’t Bad But I Can’t Speak Much,' Says Kumar Vishwas On Supreme Court Order

'Dogs Aren’t Bad But I Can’t Speak Much,' Says Kumar Vishwas On Supreme Court Order

Madhya Pradesh To Eliminate 60 Lakh Tonnes Of Legacy Waste By January 2026

Madhya Pradesh To Eliminate 60 Lakh Tonnes Of Legacy Waste By January 2026

'Government Is Watching You,' Says Chief Minister Mohan Yadav To Collectors

'Government Is Watching You,' Says Chief Minister Mohan Yadav To Collectors

Bhopal To Roll Out ₹582 Crore AMRUT 2.0 Plan ; CM Mohan Yadav To Lay Foundation Stone

Bhopal To Roll Out ₹582 Crore AMRUT 2.0 Plan ; CM Mohan Yadav To Lay Foundation Stone