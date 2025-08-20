Ambulance Driver Thrashed With Sticks After Refusing To Transport Patient To Hospital In Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An ambulance driver was badly beaten after he refused to take a patient to a private hospital in Jabalpur on Wednesday.

The incident took place on the bypass road when the ambulance was carrying a serious patient from Gotegaon to the Medical College for treatment.

According to reports, a car stopped the ambulance on the way. The men inside forced the driver to take the patient to Smart City Hospital instead of the government medical college. When the driver refused, he was attacked.

The accused allegedly beat him with sticks and rods and later fled after threatening him.

What did the driver say?

The ambulance driver explained that he was only doing his duty by taking the serious patient directly to the government medical college for treatment. He said that while he was on the way, his vehicle was suddenly stopped on the bypass and he was forced to divert to a private hospital.

When he refused to change the route, the attackers turned violent.

The driver further stated that he was assaulted with sticks and rods in full view of the patient inside the ambulance. He named the attackers as Tarun and Yashwant, both of whom are believed to be employees of Smart City Hospital.

According to him, the men not only beat him but also threatened him before fleeing the spot.

Police later confirmed that a case has been registered at Bhedaghat police station. Officials said that the matter is serious and a detailed investigation has begun to identify the role of the accused.

Locals also came forward and claimed that Smart City Hospital has faced controversies in the past as well.

Police are now checking all the details and verifying the involvement of the hospital employees in the assault case.