 Bhopal: EOW Case Against Former Bhoj University Director
Bhopal: EOW Case Against Former Bhoj University Director

Economic Offences Wing has registered a case against former director; backdoor appointments given

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 07:48 PM IST
Bhopal: EOW Case Against Former Bhoj University Director | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Economic Offences Wing has registered a case against former director and registrar and other staff members of Bhoj University in a cheating case, said officials here on Wednesday.

EOW DG Upendra Jain said a complaint was submitted by Sudharkar Singh Rajput of Dr Hari Singh Gour Central University in which he stated that Praveen Jain had misused his powers as he appointed contractual and daily wage workers on permanent posts violating the norms when he was the university director.

It was alleged that during his tenure from 2013 to 2014, he also held the charge of registrar. Taking the advantage of his position, he appointed 66 employees including computer operator, clerk, peon, driver, technical staff, assistant professor, stenographer among others.

The director did not follow the instructions of the higher education department given on the appointments, like taking approval from state government, following roster, reservation policy, recruitment and selection procedure.

The higher education department in its order of October 2013, had asked the director to cancel the appointments but he did not remove them. Based on the facts, the EOW has registered the case against the director.

