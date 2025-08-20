'Government Is Watching You,' Says Chief Minister Mohan Yadav To Collectors | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said to the collectors that if they work efficiently, the government is with them, and if they make any mistake, the government is monitoring them.

Yadav made the statement at an award-giving function under Sampoornata Abhiyan on Wednesday.

Before the NDA came to power, the Planning Commission was working, Yadav said. Nobody could understand its way of working, he said.

After coming to power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed the entire scenario, and there have been innovations in many sectors, he said.

Chief Secretary Anurag Jain showed the mirror to other officers. He said wrong data should not be presented for getting higher ranks because the government made reviews and did planning on the basis of the figures received from the districts. “If we speak lies, we will not know who we are deceiving,” Jain said.

The collectors’ job is to practise this culture at the grassroots without bothering about whether they are getting higher or lower ranks and present correct figures, he said.

The figures, received after the internal surveys, are often different from the ones received after the external surveys, he said.

The percentage of the data shown in the internal survey by the collector decreases, so it is necessary to provide the real data and speak the truth, Jain said.

The Chief Minister is focusing on the backward districts, Jain said, adding that the CM had changed the proposal given to him about the new-batch officers. The CM said the officers who were appointed as SDMs should first go to tribal blocks, Jain said.

Niti Ayog gives award on six indicators

Niti Ayog fixed six indicators which were the basis for giving awards to the collectors. Those indicators are health, energy, education, agriculture, women and child development.

The then collector of Barwani Rahul Haridas Fating, Sudhir Kochar of Damoh, the then collector of Khandwa Anoop Singh and present collector Rishav Gupta, the then collector of Niwari Arun Vishwamarka and present collector Lokesh Kumar Jangid were feted at the function.

Similarly, the then collector of Tikamgarh Awadhesh Sharma and present collector Vivek Shrotiya and the then collector Vidisha Roshan Singh and present collector Anshul Gupta were feted.