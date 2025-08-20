 Horror! Jilted Lover Runs Over 15-Year-Old Girl With Bolero After She Refuses To Meet Him In MP's Morena
Horror! Jilted Lover Runs Over 15-Year-Old Girl With Bolero After She Refuses To Meet Him In MP's Morena

He often pressured her to meet him, but she refused.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 05:10 PM IST
Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old girl died after her lover allegedly ran her over with a Bolero car in Morena, police said on Wednesday.

The girl had often refused to meet him, but on Sunday he allegedly forced her to come.

The incident took place in Kurrauli village under Kailaras police station area near a canal.

The deceased was identified as Rashima, daughter of Chhabiram Jatav.

According to police, she was rushed to Morena postmortem house in critical condition, but doctors declared her dead.

Her body was handed over to the family after postmortem.

Why did the lover do this?

Family members alleged that Rashima was being harassed by a young man from the same village for a long time. He often pressured her to meet him, but she refused.

On Tuesday evening, when she again avoided him, the accused allegedly hit her with his Bolero. The collision left her badly injured, leading to her death shortly after.

The shocking incident left the locals very angry, who demanded strict action against the accused.

Police officials said a case has been registered and investigation is underway. Additional SP confirmed that the accused would be arrested soon.

The case has once again raised questions about women’s safety in rural areas and the increasing number of harassment-related crimes turning into fatal incidents.

