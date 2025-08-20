Bhopal: Trainee Constable Free To Buy Uniform From Any Shop | Canva

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Just like the row over school uniforms in the state, where parents are forced to purchase them from designated shops, the police department too was not spared from such practices until recently.

At some police training schools, trainee constables were allegedly forced to buy uniforms from particular shops.

Taking serious note of the matter, the Police Headquarters (PHQ) has issued clear instructions against such practices and warned of strict action if found, officials said.

There are eight police constable training schools in the state, conducting nine-month training courses for around 7,500 recruits every year. During training, it is mandatory for trainees to wear uniforms.

Earlier, some officials or personnel of the training schools would allegedly compel trainees to buy uniforms only from certain shops, warning them of penalties if they failed to comply.

The trainees were subjected to ‘Saja’ or penalty for purchasing uniform from shops other than the prescribed one stating that the uniform they purchased did not match with the ‘prescribed’ standard.

Trainees were too scared to complain, fearing it would affect their careers. Even those who dared to raise the issue were allegedly harassed and some were allegedly failed in exams.

What is more concerning is that, despite complaints, senior officers allegedly failed to act against training school personnel. Fearing for their future, trainees simply followed orders of senior officials, choosing not to resist.

No restrictions on purchase: ADG

ADG (Selection) Raja Babu Singh said that instructions have been issued to all police training school directors to ensure that trainees are free to buy prescribed uniforms from the open market.

“They should not be forced to purchase from any particular shop,” the ADG said, adding that strict action will be taken if PHQ receives complaints of harassment over uniforms.

In line with educational institutes

There have been complaints of parents across the state that private schools compel them to purchase uniforms and books from designated shops.

Those who opposed the school were allegedly threatened with TC for their children. Taking note of their complaints, district administration have conducted searches and penalized the schools like in Jabalpur. Still parents, having no other option comply under pressure.