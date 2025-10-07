MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Concerned Over Delay In Allocation Of EWS Houses |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday expressed concern over the delay in allocation of houses for economic weaker sections (EWS) constructed by builders during development of colonies. He said that collectors should promptly ensure cent percent allocation of EWS houses.

Addressing the sectoral discussion on urban areas during the Collector-Commissioner Conference here, Yadav underlined the need to chalk out the action plan for planned urban development in districts. This plan should be prepared by keeping vision 2047 in mind, he said.

‘Give timely payment for land acquisition’

The chief minister said that compensation was being given against the land acquired under TDR in urban areas. He stressed on timely payment to those whose lands were acquired. He also gave directives for better traffic arrangement.

Bhopal-Indore Metropolitan Area

The CM said that it had been decided to develop the Bhopal-Indore Metropolitan Area. The collectors of the respective areas should devise a plan so that the metropolitan area could be developed as a hub of employment, industrialization, education and medical facilities.

‘Ensure better health services’

While addressing the health and nutrition sector in the conference, the CM said that collectors should ensure quality improvement in health services. He asked them to regularly visit hospitals so that shortcomings could be removed. He also told them to ensure that Ayushman Card holders got full benefit of the scheme.

‘Create land banks’

While addressing the employment, industry and investment promotion sector, the chief minister directed to create land banks by using unused land in urban areas. Solid steps should be taken to make districts self-reliant, he said.

At the same time, special efforts should be made to promote religious tourism. He directed to solve the case of Kelaras-based sugar mill on priority. The cases of closed industrial units should be resolved in a time-bound manner, he said