Bhopal News: Body Parts Of Young Woman Found In Kolar; Head Missing, Police Search For Missing Parts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Parts of an unidentified woman’s headless body were found in a vacant plot filled with rainwater at South Extension in Kolar police circle on Tuesday afternoon.

According to reports, children playing near the plot found a human leg floating and raised an alarm. Kolar police reached the spot with FSL team after being informed.

Police said that water was drained out of the plot using a pump to recover body parts stuffed inside a plastic sack used for packing cement. However, the head was missing. Recovery of internal organs and partial limbs indicated that the body was brutally mutilated before being dumped in the plot.

Clothes indicated that the remains were of a young woman. Advanced stage of decomposition indicated that the woman was killed 10 days back, said the cops “She was murdered somewhere else and body parts dumped in plot to cover up the crime,” said an official.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone-4 Mayur Khandelwal confirmed recovery of six body parts, including a leg. “Search operation is on. More body parts, including the head, may be found after water is completely drained,” he said.

The remains would be sent for post-mortem examination to determine the age of victim, cause and time of murder, he added.

Police were cross checking missing person reports filed in last couple of weeks. Families of missing women would be called to identify the recovered clothes and remains. Moreover, footage of CCTV in the vicinity would be checked to identify persons who dumped the body parts at the vacant plot, police officials said.

[Story by Staff Reporter]