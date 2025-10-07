MP News: Crackdown On Banned Cough Syrups 800 Syrup Bottles Freezed Across State, 100 Alone In Bhopal | Representation Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Following the deaths of 14 children in Chhindwara district allegedly after consuming toxic Coldrif cough syrup, drug inspectors have intensified checks at medical stores across Madhya Pradesh.

Medical stores statewide are under scrutiny following the government’s ban on three cough syrups declared Not of Standard Quality (NSQ).On Tuesday, officials froze 800 bottles of cough syrups from various companies and collected samples for laboratory testing. Of these, 100 bottles were seized in Bhopal, where two samples were sent for analysis.

NSQ syrups were frozen in several districts, including Damoh, Chhindwara, Alirajpur, Singrauli, and Bhopal.

The crackdown comes after the state government banned the sale of three adulterated syrups following deaths of 14 children in Chhindwara and two in Betul district of the state.

The banned syrups include Coldrif syrup (manufactured in Tamil Nadu, Relife (Ambroxol HCL, Guaiphenesine Sulphate and Menthol Syrup) and Respifresh TR (Bromhexine Hydrochloride, Terbutaline Sulphate, Guaiphenesin and Menthol Syrup) –both manufactured in Gujarat.

A senior officer at the Controller, Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) office in Idgah Hills said the government has issued standing orders to freeze all drugs found to be of NSQ or suspicious nature. Companies producing NSQ drugs are under strict scrutiny and drug inspectors are visiting medical stores to identify and seize such syrups, the officer said.

Bhopal inspection drive

During the inspection drive in Bhopal, drug inspectors visited several medical stores to check for stocks of banned or NSQ syrups. Two samples of cough syrup of Smart Bay Company manufactured by Redneox were taken for testing. The seized bottles have been labeled ‘Not for Sale’. Samples of other suspicious syrups were also collected for examination.

