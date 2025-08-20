Police Constable Booked For Raping Female Jail Guard On Pretext Of Marriage In MP's Gwalior

30-Year-Old Woman Raped On Pretext Of Marriage In MP's Bhopal | Free Pik

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident was reported Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior where a male constable sexually exploited a 26-year-old female jail guard for four months on the pretext of marriage.

According to the complaint, the accused, Constable Anmol Tripathi, posted at Gwalior Police Line, befriended the victim during the Republic Day parade rehearsals in Bhopal eight months ago.

After few months, on April 6 the accused proposed for marriage and insisted her to meet him where he allegedly raped her. He kept exploiting the victim repetitively over four months by assuring her about their marriage.

When the victim insisted about getting married, the accused flatly refused. Initially the victim didn't confide this to anybody out of fear. After few weeks the victim finally confided in her family and reported the matter to police officials.

Shockingly, instead of accepting his mistake, the constable went to the court in Bhind and filed an application and claimed that the victim is 'harassing' him.

ASP Krishna Lalchandani said, "The constable of the police department raped and physically exploited a female jail guard for four months consecutively. The victim lodged a formal complaint and following the complaint, police has registered a case under BNS 69 against Constable Anmol Tripathi."