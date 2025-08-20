 'Dogs Aren’t Bad But I Can’t Speak Much,' Says Kumar Vishwas On Supreme Court Order
Kumar Vishwas also attacked US President Donald Trump on the tariff issue

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 09:16 PM IST
article-image
'Dogs Aren’t Bad But I Can’t Speak Much,' Says Kumar Vishwas On Supreme Court Order | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Poet Kumar Vishwas has said that dogs are not bad. “But I can't speak much on the Supreme Court’s order to make Delhi-NCR stray dogs-free otherwise it will be contempt of court.” he said.

“Whether a cow or a dog should be kept at the chief minister's residence is decided by the chief minister. The CM’s Office does not decide. Nowadays, in Madhya Pradesh, cows are being reared in CM House.

Tomorrow if there is a chief minister from a different tradition, then an army of dogs will be seen at his residence. It is his or her choice what s/he wants to display,” he added.

Vishwas was speaking at the inaugural-day of three-day Abhyudaya - 2025, the orientation session for new students, at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National Journalism and Communication University in the city on Wednesday.

The poet also attacked US President Donald Trump on the tariff issue. He said Trump crossed all limits in the rising tariffs. He tweets three times a day to our Prime Minister.

article-image

“From toothpaste to toothbrush everything in India is produced by foreign companies. We should at least ensure that things of daily use are produced locally,” he said, adding, “All students should study how to take country's economy to new heights amid the threat of rising tariffs,” Vishwas added

CM Mohan Yadav said, "Lord Hanuman is the biggest example of investigative journalism. Adapting oneself according to the situation, sometimes in a simple form and sometimes in a fierce form, all these are qualities to be learned from Hanumanji. We are proud that Makhanlal Chaturvedi was from Madhya Pradesh. Today, it is a matter of great pride for us that his statue is being unveiled."

Power cut

As soon as the chief minister Mohan Yadav and poet Dr Kumar Vishwas reached the auditorium, electricity went off. The CM’s security personnel immediately surrounded the stage from all sides.

About eight security personnel surrounded Yadav and Kumar sitting on the stage. During the two-minute power cut, students and security personnel tuned on their phone flash light. To lighten up the atmosphere, the students raised slogans, Bharat Mata ki Jai.

