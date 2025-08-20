 Bhopal Power Cut August 21: Power To Remain Disrupted In Indraprasth, Suncity & More; Check Full List Below
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Power Cut August 21: Power To Remain Disrupted In Indraprasth, Suncity & More; Check Full List Below

Bhopal Power Cut August 21: Power To Remain Disrupted In Indraprasth, Suncity & More; Check Full List Below

Residents are advised to ensure backup arrangements, especially for essential services and businesses, during the scheduled power outages.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 08:04 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal residents are advised to plan their day as several areas will face scheduled power cuts on 21st August due to departmental work and maintenance activities. The outages will affect both residential and commercial localities across North, South, West, and Kolar areas of the city.

North Bhopal

Indraprasth, Suncity, Indravihar, Aditya Avenue, Huj House, Manuabhan Tekdi – 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM (Departmental work)

Bright Colony, Idgah, Gurudwara, Nilkanth Colony, Goyal Dham, Sahara Parisar – 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM (Departmental work)

FPJ Shorts
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than Super-Emergency’
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than Super-Emergency’
UP Urea Smuggled To Nepal, Sold At Exorbitant Rates
UP Urea Smuggled To Nepal, Sold At Exorbitant Rates
UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock
UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Escalates Attack On UP Govt Over Voter List Deletion Row
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Escalates Attack On UP Govt Over Voter List Deletion Row

South Bhopal

Apex Bank Training Center, P&T Colony, 228 Qtrs, Sanjay Complex, C.I. Homes – 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM (Departmental work)

Kolar Area

Hariganga Nagar, Royal Villa, Indus Phase 1, 2, 3, 4 & 5, Nataraj Colony, Lily Villa, Side 7, Optel Kunj, Sage Milestone, Police Housing, Gyan Ganga School & Nearby Areas – 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM (Power supply due to ABS repairing & loose conductor tightening)

Read Also
Bhopal: Number Of Schools To Be Merged With Kamla Nehru Sandipani Girls School Cut From 13 To 8
article-image

West Bhopal

Om Nagar – 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Departmental work)

Tilak Nagar, Laxmi Parisar, Chandrika Nagar, PriyDarshni, Fortune Glory Ph-I & II, Gujrati Colony, DK Cottage, Dream Glory, Lotus Ph-1 – 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM (Departmental work)

Arvind Vihar, Rameshwaram, Bagsewaniya, Purani Basti, Housing Board Qtr, Maheshmati, Rameshwaram DLX Ext, Gayatri Vihar, Rishi Kesh Vihar, Parth Sarthi, Silver State – 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM (Departmental work)

Residents are advised to ensure backup arrangements, especially for essential services and businesses, during the scheduled power outages. Authorities have requested everyone’s cooperation while maintenance and repair works are carried out.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Youth Duped Of ₹35.5K Over Fake Obscene Video Threat In MP's Jabalpur

Youth Duped Of ₹35.5K Over Fake Obscene Video Threat In MP's Jabalpur

'Dogs Aren’t Bad But I Can’t Speak Much,' Says Kumar Vishwas On Supreme Court Order

'Dogs Aren’t Bad But I Can’t Speak Much,' Says Kumar Vishwas On Supreme Court Order

Madhya Pradesh To Eliminate 60 Lakh Tonnes Of Legacy Waste By January 2026

Madhya Pradesh To Eliminate 60 Lakh Tonnes Of Legacy Waste By January 2026

'Government Is Watching You,' Says Chief Minister Mohan Yadav To Collectors

'Government Is Watching You,' Says Chief Minister Mohan Yadav To Collectors

Bhopal To Roll Out ₹582 Crore AMRUT 2.0 Plan ; CM Mohan Yadav To Lay Foundation Stone

Bhopal To Roll Out ₹582 Crore AMRUT 2.0 Plan ; CM Mohan Yadav To Lay Foundation Stone