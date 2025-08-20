Bhopal Power Cut August 21: Power To Remain Disrupted In Indraprasth, Suncity & More; Check Full List Below

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal residents are advised to plan their day as several areas will face scheduled power cuts on 21st August due to departmental work and maintenance activities. The outages will affect both residential and commercial localities across North, South, West, and Kolar areas of the city.

North Bhopal

Indraprasth, Suncity, Indravihar, Aditya Avenue, Huj House, Manuabhan Tekdi – 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM (Departmental work)

Bright Colony, Idgah, Gurudwara, Nilkanth Colony, Goyal Dham, Sahara Parisar – 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM (Departmental work)

South Bhopal

Apex Bank Training Center, P&T Colony, 228 Qtrs, Sanjay Complex, C.I. Homes – 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM (Departmental work)

Kolar Area

Hariganga Nagar, Royal Villa, Indus Phase 1, 2, 3, 4 & 5, Nataraj Colony, Lily Villa, Side 7, Optel Kunj, Sage Milestone, Police Housing, Gyan Ganga School & Nearby Areas – 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM (Power supply due to ABS repairing & loose conductor tightening)

West Bhopal

Om Nagar – 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Departmental work)

Tilak Nagar, Laxmi Parisar, Chandrika Nagar, PriyDarshni, Fortune Glory Ph-I & II, Gujrati Colony, DK Cottage, Dream Glory, Lotus Ph-1 – 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM (Departmental work)

Arvind Vihar, Rameshwaram, Bagsewaniya, Purani Basti, Housing Board Qtr, Maheshmati, Rameshwaram DLX Ext, Gayatri Vihar, Rishi Kesh Vihar, Parth Sarthi, Silver State – 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM (Departmental work)

Residents are advised to ensure backup arrangements, especially for essential services and businesses, during the scheduled power outages. Authorities have requested everyone’s cooperation while maintenance and repair works are carried out.