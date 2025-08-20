Tea Seller Tries To Hang Himself After Stall Demolished In Encroachment Drive In MP's Sheopur; Video Shows Locals Pulling Him Down From Tree

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A tea seller tried to hang himself from a tree after his stall was demolished during an anti-encroachment drive in Sheopur on Wednesday.

However, people present at the spot rushed to save him and took him to the district hospital, where doctors confirmed that he is out of danger.

A video surfaced showing locals trying to bring him down from the tree after he attempted to hang himself.

Check out the video below :

#WATCH | Tea Seller In Sheopur Tries To Hang Self After Officials Demolish Stall During Encroachment Drive#MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/6g0XXlQgYK — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 20, 2025

According to information, the incident happened on Zila Panchayat Road when a team from the Nagar Palika and Revenue Department reached to remove illegal stalls built over a drain.

Badri Rajak, who had been running a tea stall there for 15 years, protested when his shop was removed. Upset, he climbed a tree and attempted to hang himself with a scarf.

Badri said that the stall was his only source of income and he had been feeding his family of 10 members through it. “I have been running this shop for 15 years. Still, it was demolished. Now my family faces a food crisis. If I am not given permission to set up my stall again or some other arrangement, my family will starve,” he said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please seek help immediately. | Contact AASRA at +91 9820466726. You are not alone, and support is available.

Local residents expressed anger at the action, calling it insensitive to demolish poor people’s shops without providing alternatives. Social groups have also demanded help for Badri’s family.