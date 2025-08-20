Madhya Pradesh: Stray Cattle Rules Road As Gau Swavalamban Yojana Yet To Take Off | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh continues to grapple with a long-standing stray cattle problem. Every year, numerous road accidents occur due to cattle loitering or resting in the middle of roads, resulting in loss of lives.

Despite repeated attempts by the Animal Husbandry Department to tackle the menace, results have fallen short.

To find a lasting solution, the government conceptualised the “Gau Swavalamban Yojana”, but the scheme is yet to be implemented. as the Animal Husbandry Department is still waiting for approval from the Law Department. Only then can the scheme be launched.

According to scheme’s draft, although several efforts were made in the past five years to manage stray cattle, current numbers show that stronger interventions are needed. As per the 2019 cattle census, Madhya Pradesh had 8.54 lakh stray cattle, and sources say the figure has likely gone up since.

The draft highlights that of the 1.87 crore bovine population in the state, 80 percent are low milk-yielding animals. With increased reliance on machines and chemical fertilisers, use of bullocks and less productive cows has sharply declined.

Rising costs of husk and fodder have led many farmers to abandon non-productive cattle, further worsening the situation.

Even if the scheme is cleared soon, it will take at least one to two years to construct full-fledged cow shelters. Until then, stray cattle will remain a major risk for road users.

Minister hopeful of swift clearance

Animal Husbandry Minister Lakhan Patel told Free Press that the “Gau Swavalamban Yojana” would be implemented as soon as the Law Department grants approval.“To my best knowledge, the approval had not come in till yesterday.

Hopefully, it will be received in a day or two,” he said.He said that the scheme has the potential to significantly reduce the stray cattle problem in the state.

21 districts to get priority shelters

In its first phase, the scheme will be rolled out in 21 districts identified as having a high stray cattle presence. These include Bhopal, Jabalpur, Damoh, Rajgarh, Mandsaur and Ratlam.

Under the scheme, the government will provide 125 acres of land to interested institutions for rearing a minimum of 5,000 cattle.

Past tagging plan faced farmer backlash

Earlier, the Animal Husbandry Department launched a drive to tag ears of cattle, intending to trace ownership and penalise abandonment. The plan failed as farmers and villagers strongly opposed it.

Similarly, panchayats and local bodies were given authority to act against stray cattle, but resistance from farmers forced them to withdraw.