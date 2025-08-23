'Mining Conclave 2.0 To Contribute To PM's Goal Of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat,' MP CM Mohan Yadav Ahead Of Event In Katni

Rahul Soni

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is scheduled to participate in 'Mining Conclave 2025' which is being held in Katni on Saturday and to hold one-on-one discussions with domain experts and investors, according to an official release.

The conclave is focusing on sectors such as coal and energy, hydrocarbons, technological advancement, critical minerals, and limestone & cement. The event is expected to be attended by over 2,000 industry representatives, including investors and industrialists from various states across the country. Various sessions related to minerals and mining will be conducted during the conclave.

CM Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh emerged as a hub for mining and mineral resources, "With the state's abundant minerals and investment-friendly policies, Madhya Pradesh is playing a significant role in the country's industrial progress. The mining sector will not only strengthen the state economy but will also contribute significantly to Nation's industrial development and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'."

Additionally, an exhibition showcasing the state's mineral wealth will also be set up at the conclave venue. Madhya Pradesh is rich in mineral resources and contributes significantly to national mineral production, including 73% of copper, 29% of rock phosphate, 26% of manganese, 9% of limestone, 8% of coal, 3% of bauxite and 1% of iron ore, the release read.

The Katni Mining Conclave will bring together mineral companies, industry representatives, and other major stakeholders, fostering collaboration and innovation. The event aims to showcase Madhya Pradesh's rich mineral resources and attract investments . Discussions will be held to cover coal, limestone, oil & gas, and other critical minerals. Special focus is on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in mining, it added.

Themes like digital transformation, energy security, and sustainability will also be explored, along with discussions on automation in mining operations and potential in alternative energy sources like Coal Bed Methane (CBM). Key issues related to cement, energy, and mineral-based industries will be discussed in depth.

Furthermore, several Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) will be signed during the conclave. The MoUs aim to strengthen India's mineral exploration goals and promote social-economic development in the region through mutual collaboration, coordinated efforts, and resource sharing.

Earlier, the first edition of Mining Conclave was held on October 17-18, 2024 at Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre, in the state capital Bhopal, where investment proposals worth Rs 19,650 crore were received from 11 industrial entities.

