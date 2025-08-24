 Opposition Does Not Read Bills Fully But Starts Opposing Says Minister Meghwal
Questioning the reading habit of opposition leaders, Union minister of state for law and justice Arjunram Meghwal said that the opposition did not fully read a bill but started opposing it

Staff Reporter
Updated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 12:11 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Questioning the reading habit of opposition leaders, Union minister of state for law and justice Arjunram Meghwal said here on Saturday that the opposition did not fully read a bill but started opposing it.

Talking to reporters, Meghwal said that the opposition was opposing the bill introduced by the Union home minister regarding disqualification of PM, CM and ministers if they did not obtain bail within 30 days of arrest. It was a fantastic bill and was transferred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee, he said.

Earlier, in a dignified ceremony organized on Saturday under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign held at the new RTO building in Nayta Mundla, Meghwal planted saplings.

State urban development and housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, MLA Madhu Verma and other dignitaries were also present.

Addressing the programme, Meghwal said that the monsoon session of Parliament concluded recently. There was a meaningful discussion on ‘Operation Sindoor’ in the Parliament, he said, adding that he came here with the same feeling and it was his good fortune that he planted a Sindoor sapling.

Describing trees as the ornament of the earth, he said that trees taught us humility. Quoting the couplets of Saint Kabir, he said that even if stones were thrown at a tree, it bore fruits and did not have any expectations even if water was given.

“Trees give fruits, shade and oxygen to everyone equally, so we should plant as many trees as possible. This is the best example of environmental protection,” he said.

