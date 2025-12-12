MP News: BJP Leader Murder Case; Fearing Disrepute Over Son’s Relationship, Shyamlal Dhakad’s Father Had Hired Killers For Him In Mandsaur

BJP Leader Shyamlal Dhakad Murdered In His Sleep By Unidentified Assailants In MP's Mandsaur |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shyamlal Dhakad’s father Daulatram had hired professional killers to get his son killed as he feared disrepute over his son’s alleged relationship with a woman, police said on Friday.

Shyamlal, who was BJP’s Malhargargh Hingoria Bada Mandal vice president, was found dead at his Mandsaur home on July 18. Over the next few months, Nahargarh police arrested five persons, including his father, in connection with the case.

A special team led by station in-charge inspector Varun Tiwari solved the murder case based on technical investigation, CCTV footage and information from informants.

According to police, Daulatram had been angry over Shyamlal’s relationship with a woman. Police said the slain BJP leader was also planning to legally transfer some of his property to the woman. This had further stressed the relations between the family.

Also, a private video of Shyamlal had reportedly gone viral on social media, raising Daulatram’s fears of disrepute, police added.

Police investigation revealed that Daulatram had conspired with other accused — Gopal Dhakad, Ranglal Bachhra, Sumit Bachhra and Atlu Bachhra — and paid them Rs five lakh to murder his son.

On the night of July 17, the accused, led by Sumit and Atlu, entered Shyamlal’s house and stabbed him to death with an axe and a knife.

The police apprehended the accused after questioning the woman’s friend, examining the viral video, CCTV footage and monitoring the movements of people in the village.