 Indore News: Four Engineering Diploma Holders Held With ₹2 Lakh Counterfeit Notes
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Four Engineering Diploma Holders Held With ₹2 Lakh Counterfeit Notes

Indore News: Four Engineering Diploma Holders Held With ₹2 Lakh Counterfeit Notes

According to DCP (crime) Rajesh Tripathi, information was received on Thursday night that four youths had arrived on two separate bikes near Gutkeshwar Mahadev Temple on Sadar Bazar Road and were involved in suspicious activities. Acting quickly, the team surrounded the area and caught the suspects. During the search, officials recovered around 400 fake notes of Rs 500 each.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 10:35 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The City crime branch carried out an action against a counterfeit currency note racket and arrested four engineering diploma holders with notes with face value of Rs 2 lakh, an officer said on Friday. The counterfeit currency notes are mostly in Rs 500 denomination of different series. The accused are being questioned for the people who printed and provided notes to them for circulation.

Read Also
Bhiwandi Tragedy: Major Fire Erupts In Dilapidated Building Near Lahoti Compound; Scrap Material...
article-image

According to DCP (crime) Rajesh Tripathi, information was received on Thursday night that four youths had arrived on two separate bikes near Gutkeshwar Mahadev Temple on Sadar Bazar Road and were involved in suspicious activities. Acting quickly, the team surrounded the area and caught the suspects. During the search, officials recovered around 400 fake notes of Rs 500 each.

The accused allegedly admitted that they have private jobs and had been tempted by social media reels that showed “easy money” methods. They bought fake notes and planned to circulate them in the city to earn quick profit.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway to trace the network involved in supplying the counterfeit currency. The arrested accused are Rishikesh Tonde, a resident of Marimata area in the city, Vansh Kethwas of Shyamaprasad Mukharji Nagar, Ritesh Nagar of Banganga area and Akunsh Yadav of Vijayvargiya Nagar. They are diploma holders in engineering and work in private jobs. The police have seized counterfeit currency notes with face value of Rs 2 lakh along with two bikes together valued at about Rs 1.5 lakh.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC Puts Prime 23,822 Sq m Lower Parel Land Parcel On Lease After Supreme Court Win; Expects ₹1,348 Crore Revenue
Mumbai News: BMC Puts Prime 23,822 Sq m Lower Parel Land Parcel On Lease After Supreme Court Win; Expects ₹1,348 Crore Revenue
Bombay HC Grants Bail To Alleged LeT Operative Accused Of 2010 Nashik Reconnaissance Case; Cites Over 10 Years In Jail And Trial Delays
Bombay HC Grants Bail To Alleged LeT Operative Accused Of 2010 Nashik Reconnaissance Case; Cites Over 10 Years In Jail And Trial Delays
Bombay HC: Magistrate Cannot Order Blocking Of Online Content Under IT Act; Upholds Stay On Contempt Plea Against Google
Bombay HC: Magistrate Cannot Order Blocking Of Online Content Under IT Act; Upholds Stay On Contempt Plea Against Google
Bombay HC Cancels Bail Of Stepfather Accused Of Raping Minor For 2 Years; Calls Lower Court Order ‘Unreasonable’, Orders Immediate Arrest
Bombay HC Cancels Bail Of Stepfather Accused Of Raping Minor For 2 Years; Calls Lower Court Order ‘Unreasonable’, Orders Immediate Arrest

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Four Engineering Diploma Holders Held With ₹2 Lakh Counterfeit Notes

Indore News: Four Engineering Diploma Holders Held With ₹2 Lakh Counterfeit Notes

MP News: Medical Colleges In Far-Flung Areas To Get Teachers On More Salary Than Private...

MP News: Medical Colleges In Far-Flung Areas To Get Teachers On More Salary Than Private...

MP News: Wiping Out Maoists Is The Biggest Achievement In 2 Years, Says CM Mohan Yadav

MP News: Wiping Out Maoists Is The Biggest Achievement In 2 Years, Says CM Mohan Yadav

MP News: Indore, Bhopal Master Plans After Formation Of Metropolitan Cities, Says CM Mohan Yadav On...

MP News: Indore, Bhopal Master Plans After Formation Of Metropolitan Cities, Says CM Mohan Yadav On...

MP News: BJP Leader Murder Case; Fearing Disrepute Over Son’s Relationship, Shyamlal Dhakad’s...

MP News: BJP Leader Murder Case; Fearing Disrepute Over Son’s Relationship, Shyamlal Dhakad’s...