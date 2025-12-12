Indore News: Four Engineering Diploma Holders Held With ₹2 Lakh Counterfeit Notes

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The City crime branch carried out an action against a counterfeit currency note racket and arrested four engineering diploma holders with notes with face value of Rs 2 lakh, an officer said on Friday. The counterfeit currency notes are mostly in Rs 500 denomination of different series. The accused are being questioned for the people who printed and provided notes to them for circulation.

According to DCP (crime) Rajesh Tripathi, information was received on Thursday night that four youths had arrived on two separate bikes near Gutkeshwar Mahadev Temple on Sadar Bazar Road and were involved in suspicious activities. Acting quickly, the team surrounded the area and caught the suspects. During the search, officials recovered around 400 fake notes of Rs 500 each.

The accused allegedly admitted that they have private jobs and had been tempted by social media reels that showed “easy money” methods. They bought fake notes and planned to circulate them in the city to earn quick profit.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway to trace the network involved in supplying the counterfeit currency. The arrested accused are Rishikesh Tonde, a resident of Marimata area in the city, Vansh Kethwas of Shyamaprasad Mukharji Nagar, Ritesh Nagar of Banganga area and Akunsh Yadav of Vijayvargiya Nagar. They are diploma holders in engineering and work in private jobs. The police have seized counterfeit currency notes with face value of Rs 2 lakh along with two bikes together valued at about Rs 1.5 lakh.