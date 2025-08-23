BJP's National President JP Nadda To Visit Jabalpur On August 25

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):
BJP’s national president JP Nadda is visiting Jabalpur on August 25 and stay there at night.
During his stay, Nadda may discuss the issues related to the BJP state leadership and government’s functioning.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, party’s state president Hemant Khandelwal and other leaders will be present at the meeting with Nadda.
According to sources, Nadda is coming to Jabalpur to participate in a family function, but he will also do the work concerned with the organisation.