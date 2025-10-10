 MP News: Over 900 Syrup Samples Collected In State After Chhindwara Tragedy
In aftermath of Chhindwara incident, where 22 children died after consuming toxic Coldrif cough syrup, authorities have collected over 900 samples of Not of Standard Quality (NSQ) and other suspected syrups across Madhya Pradesh

MP News: Over 900 Syrup Samples Collected In State After Chhindwara Tragedy | Represenatative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In aftermath of Chhindwara incident, where 22 children died after consuming toxic Coldrif cough syrup, authorities have collected over 900 samples of Not of Standard Quality (NSQ) and other suspected syrups across Madhya Pradesh.

However, results will take time due to limited testing capacity at Bhopal and Indore drug labs, where each sample requires eight to twelve hours for analysis. The government is awaiting the outcomes of these tests before taking further action.

Sample tests under way

Interacting with Free Press, Chhindwara drug inspector Ajit Jain said 30 samples have been collected in the district so far, with three already found to be of NSQ level. Test reports for remaining samples will take time, though 10 samples have already passed testing.

Recovery of Coldrif syrup continues

Following the Chhindwara tragedy, drug inspectors are actively recovering remaining bottles of toxic Coldrif syrup. Of the 594 bottles supplied to the district, around 450 have been seized. Officials from the Special Investigation Drug Inspector squad are working to recover the remaining 157 bottles sold to patients to prevent further casualties.

