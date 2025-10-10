Bhopal News: Bhopal Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sets 15-Day Deadline To Clear Construction & Demolition Waste

Bhopal News: Bhopal Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sets 15-Day Deadline To Clear C&D Waste |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Commissioner and the executive director member of Bhopal Smart City Board Sanskriti Jain on Friday set a 15-day deadline to remove all construction and demolition (C&D) waste from the city .

The municipal commissioner instructed that garbage be lifted immediately after sweeping to prevent visible waste accumulation.

A meeting of the Board of Directors of Bhopal Smart City Limited was held on Friday afternoon at the Smart City office located in Govindpura. It was the first meeting attended by Jain after her recent appointment as the Executive Director Member of the Bhopal Smart City Board.

Municipal commissioner Jain has directed officials to strengthen the city’s cleanliness system and take strict action against those dumping construction and demolition (C&D) waste or spreading garbage on roads. Reviewing the city’s sanitation arrangements on Friday, she emphasized making night cleaning operations more effective and ensuring spot fines against violators.

Jain instructed that all Safai Mitras (sanitation workers) must report to duty in full uniform and that garbage collection vehicles strictly follow assigned routes and schedules.

Separate ward-wise lists of defunct vehicles, drivers, and helpers will be prepared, while litter bins must be cleaned during night hours. She also stressed enhanced monitoring of mechanized road-sweeping operations.

During her visit to the Integrated Control and Command Center (ICCC), the commissioner reviewed real-time monitoring of garbage vehicles and assessed their operational efficiency. She ordered officials to geo-tag violators dumping C&D waste and issue photo-based notices.

Penalties and charges for removal and sewage cleaning will be imposed according to the waste volume.

