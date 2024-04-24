 Bhopal Power Cut April 25: Power To Remain Disrupted In Nirmal Nagar, Gandhi Chowk & More; Check Full Schedule Below
Bhopal Power Cut April 25: Power To Remain Disrupted In Nirmal Nagar, Gandhi Chowk & More; Check Full Schedule Below

Residents residing in the affected areas are strongly advised to take note of the designated time slots allocated for the planned electricity disruptions.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 24, 2024, 07:43 PM IST
Representative picture |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On April 25, scheduled power outages are scheduled to impact several neighborhoods across Bhopal. Residents residing in the affected areas are strongly advised to take note of the designated time slots allocated for the planned electricity disruptions. It is imperative for residents to make necessary arrangements and preparations to minimize inconvenience during the specified outage periods.

The schedule is as follows:

Area: Nirmal Nagar, Nagarjun, Gharonda, Vastu vihar and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Dwarka Nagar,Chandbad Hinotiya,Vijay Nagar, Durga Nagar and nearest area

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Kabira Appt.,Gandhi chowk,Hansa Complex,Miletry Gate,Teela Jamalpura,Kumarpur, Sharma Colony and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 to 02:00 Pm

Area: Akansha Apartment, Idgha filter plant, Vip Guest house and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am 12:00 Noon

Area: Anjali Complex, Kaji House, Anand Vihar and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 to 02:00 Pm

Area: Sterling Green view, Deepak Society and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 05:00 Pm

The scheduled power interruption plays a vital role in the routine maintenance efforts carried out by the electricity board. These proactive measures are implemented to ensure the smooth functioning of the grid and prevent any unexpected power interruptions in the future.

Residents are urged to make necessary preparations, adjusting their schedules to accommodate essential activities requiring electricity during the specified time slots. This proactive approach aims to minimize inconvenience and promote seamless cooperation throughout the maintenance period.

