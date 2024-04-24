 LIVE: PM Modi's Grand Road Show Begins In Bhopal; CM Mohan Yadav, Candidate Alok Sharma Stand By His Side (WATCH)
Residents eagerly waiting for the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 24, 2024, 07:51 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi's road show in Bhopal |
24 April 2024 07:51 PM IST

Grand Road Show Begins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's grand road show commenced from Bhopal's Malviya Nagar.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Bhopal's BJP candidate Alok Sharma accompanied the PM. BJP State chief VD Sharma was also present.

24 April 2024 07:29 PM IST

Baba Bateshwar Bhakt Mandali Joins Grand Welcoming Ceremony

Additionally, devotees from Baba Bateshwar Bhakt Mandal joined the welcoming ceremony at the revered Badwale Mahadev Temple in Bhopal with 'dhol', 'damrus' and more musical instruments.

Similarly, Baiga community performed folk dance to greet the Prime Minister

24 April 2024 07:22 PM IST

Enthusiastic Crowds Await Modi's Arrival

Picture by: Mahesh Vishwakarma

A massive crowd gathered to witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi's grand roadshow. People from all over thronged the streets, eagerly waiting for Modi's arrival.

Traffic routes were diverted to make travel easier for the public.

24 April 2024 07:22 PM IST

Modi's Roadshow begins at 7:15 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Bhopal will begin shortly. The 1.2 km roadshow will commence at 7:15 PM from Malviya Nagar intersection. It will conclude at Nanke Petrol Pump at 8:20 PM.

To welcome PM Modi, the city of Bhopal, famous for its historical figures Raja Bhoj and Queen Kamalapati is bustling with excitement. Residents are eagerly waiting for the arrival of Narendra Modi.

