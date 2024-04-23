 Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Shankar Lalwani Starts Poll Campaign From Khedapati Hanuman Temple In Indore
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): BJP candidate Shankar Lalwani kick-started his public campaign for the Lok Sabha polls on Monday in presence of minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, senior leader Krishnamurari Moghe, MLA Madhu Verma and others. Lalwani started the campaign from Khedapati Hanuman Temple in Sirpur.

Addressing the public in Geeta Nagar, Vijayvargiya said that there is immense enthusiasm among the people of the country regarding the Lok Sabha elections and the enthusiasm is towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who made his name as the man for development.

“Looking at the enthusiasm of the public and workers, it seems that the people of the country want to see Modi as the Prime Minister for the third time,” he said. He stated that a new record of victory margin will be created in Indore. Addressing a street meeting in Kalani Nagar, Lalwani said that terrorists used to enter our border fearlessly and at any given time. Modi changed that all after becoming Prime Minister.

“Now, our armed forces enter the enemy state and carry out surgical strikes to materialise terrorists,” he added. The campaign started from Khedapati Hanuman Temple and ended at Tori Corner after covering Geeta Nagar, Chandrashekhar Azad Square, Ganga Nagar, Chandan Nagar D Sector, Ramanand Nagar, Rajnagar Main Road, Nagin Nagar, Kalani Nagar Square, Anjani Nagar, Sukhdev Nagar, 60 Feet Road, Shikshak Nagar, etc. 

