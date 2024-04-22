Indore: Man Gives Triple Talaq After Wife Refuses To Repay His Vehicle Loan By Her Parents’ Money, Booked

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man was booked in a case of triple talaq in Indore’s Khajrana area. The accused husband would beat his wife and force her to bring money from her parents’ house to repay the loan.

The victim filed a case under Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act against her husband, mother-in-law, and brother-in-law.

Khajrana Police registered a case of triple talaq based on Ikra Bee's complaint. In this case, the husband Mohammad Sartaj, mother-in-law Saiyra Bee, and brother-in-law Shahrukh were accused. The victim told the police that her husband is greedy, who talks about breaking relations with her parents for a few rupees.

The victim said that she got married to Mohammed Sartaj in June 2021. They have a son together. The husband works as a transporter, while Ikra is a homemaker. Their relationship was good after marriage. There were minor disagreements at home like every other, which would get resolved.

However, over the past two months, disagreements escalated when her husband took a loan to buy a loading vehicle.

To repay this loan, he demanded money from her. He insisted she go to her parents' house and bring back the money. The accused kept pressuring her to bring the money quickly to pay off the debt. The dispute escalated, and the husband and mother-in-law began physical abuse.

On the morning of April 18 at 11 a.m., the husband said, "Break ties with your parents because they are not helping enough. It's better to end relationships with such people." When Ikra refused, her mother-in-law intervened and said, "If you can't break ties with your parents, then break ties with him." During the altercation, her husband said ‘Talaq’ thrice and left home with his mother.

Later that evening, around 7 p.m., her mother-in-law, husband, and brother-in-law arrived, demanding she call her father and leave. When Ikra Bee refused, they physically assaulted her and forcibly ejected her from the house. From outside the house, she called her parents, who arrived and were also verbally abused by her mother-in-law. They were asked to take Ikra home. Leading to this the victim’s father filed a complaint at the police station.