Indore: Advocates Exempted From Wearing Black Coats During Summer

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The advocates in the state can practise law and appear in the court without wearing black coats till July 15, the State Bar Council has decided in view of heat.

Advocate Gopal Kacholia said according to the notification issued by the Madhya Pradesh State Advocates Council, Jabalpur, all the advocates in all the district courts and its subordinate courts of Madhya Pradesh can practise law without wearing a black coat from April 15 to July 15.

In view of the scorching heat, the State Bar Council has decided to exempt lawyers across the state from wearing black coats for three months. The move will provide a lot of relief to the lawyers.

No exemption while appearing in the High Court and Supreme Court

The lawyers will have to wear white shirt and black, white, striped or grey colour pants and an advocate band to practise in the district courts and their subordinate courts. However, they will not get this exemption/relief while appearing in the High Court and the Supreme Court.