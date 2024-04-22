Indore: Preliminary Works For 4 Flyovers Begin

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Preliminary works related to the construction of four six-lane flyovers at IT Park, Musakhedi, Satyasai Square and Niranjanpur Square have started.

Clearing of bushes and other such works have begun at some places, while construction of service roads for traffic diversion has started in other places. Efforts are being made to divert the traffic from May and start construction of pillars.

These flyovers are being built by the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC) under the Setu Bandhan Scheme of the Central government.

Two flyovers will be built on the BRTS corridor, while the remaining two on the Eastern Ring Road at the cost of over Rs 267 crore. The construction will take about one and a half years to complete.

Prior to the construction, the contractor companies have completed the geotechnical survey of the site and submitted the traffic diversion plan to the police administration.

The MPRDC officials said the construction work will be done in phases, causing relatively less trouble to the commuters. The initial activities of the flyover will be completed this month then the digging for the pillar will begin. Preparations are underway to start the work at all four sites before the monsoon.