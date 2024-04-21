MP: 24-Year-OId BPO Employee Hangs Self In Indore Hotel Amid Wedding Pressure & Health Struggles

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The leader of a team from the BPO company was found hanging in Hotel Destiny, Scheme No. 54, Indore on Sunday. The hotel is located in the Vijay Nagar area.

The young woman, identified as Pooja Nalla (24), was supposed to travel to Ahmedabad after meeting her friends in Indore. Her flight was scheduled for Sunday morning. However, before that, she hanged herself from the window grill in her hotel room.

The suspected reason behind this unfortunate act is said to be the family's pressure on the her to get married. The deceased was also reportedly suffering from kidney stones

Pooja worked as a team leader in a BPO company in Ahmedabad. Before that, she was employed in a company in Indore.

Pooja's suicide came to the fore when her friend, Shweta, called to check on her well-being on Sunday morning. As Pooja didn't answer the call, Shweta went to the hotel after some time. She inquired about Pooja at the reception. The hotel staff provided information about her room.

Subsequently, Shweta reached Pooja's room and rang the doorbell, but there was no response. She knocked on the door for a while, then called the hotel staff. Using the master key, the staff unlocked Pooja's room. Upon entering, they found Pooja's body hanging from the window grille.