Indore: RTO To Acquire 1,100 Vehicles Buses For Polling

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): District administration’s plan to acquire more than 1,100 buses, including 700 buses from educational institutions, for smooth transportation of polling parties to polling stations in General Elections 2024 has run into rough weather.

RTO Pradeep Sharma said that several schools were yet to receive dues totalling Rs 1 crore for providing buses in 2023 assembly polls. “We have informed senior officials about the pending bills and are hoping prompt clearance,” he held.

Election office plans to rope in 1,100 buses, including 700 school and college buses, along with cars, jeeps, and trucks for smooth logistics and efficient transportation of polling parties.

Read Also Fake Bill Scam: Indore Municipal Corporation Blacklists All five Firms

“The acquisition of these vehicles is essential to facilitate movement of polling parties to their respective voting stations. The buses, to be acquired for four days, will undergo GPS installation before deployment. The process is expected to take a day due to which they will acquire the vehicles two days prior to the polling day,” RTO said.

Meanwhile, the district administration is proactively engaged with around 40 petrol pumps across the district to secure reserved stock of petrol and diesel for vehicles involved in the polls.