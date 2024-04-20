 Fake Bill Scam: Indore Municipal Corporation Blacklists All five Firms
“Will also blacklist all firms owned by owners of these five firms,” says commissioner

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, April 20, 2024, 02:01 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Five firms involved in fake bill scam were blacklisted by Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) commissioner on Friday. “We have taken strict action against firms. These five firms have been blacklisted. We will also blacklist all other firms owned by the owners of these five firms,” said municipal commissioner Shivam Verma.

On Thursday, Verma had constituted a committee to probe into the scam. “The panel will verify payment and other acts of the five firms. It will also ascertain the departments in which the firm worked and the payment it received,” he said.

Verma further said that firms’ payment history would be checked and their pending payments would be put on hold. Following an FIR by the IMC with MG Road police station, an investigation was already underway. The mayor too had shot off a letter on Wednesday seeking impartial probe by a high-level committee.

SCAM SO FAR...

Five firms raised 20 fake bills worth Rs 28 crore. They even got these bills audited and forwarded to accounts department for verification. Executive Engineer Sunil Gupta of drainage and water engineering department of the IMC had filed a complaint with the MG Road police station in this regard. These bills relate to drainage lines laid in New Gandhi Palace, New Govardhan Nagar, Jagdish Puri etc in 2018 and 2019.

Firms and owners

The firms involved are King Construction owned by Zakir, Green Construction owned by Mohammad Siddiq, New Construction of Mohammad Sajid, Janvi Construction of Rahul Madera and Kshitij owned by Rahul’s wife Renu Badera.

Fake Bill Scam: Indore Municipal Corporation Blacklists All five Firms

