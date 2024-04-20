Indore: CCTVs A Must & So Is Live Streaming Access To NHC

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): National Commission for Homoeopathy (NCH) will now have access to live streaming of activities in homoeopathic colleges across the country. Rolling out new regulations for setting up homoeopathic colleges, the NCH has made it mandatory for all colleges to install CCTVs throughout the campus and provide live streaming access to it along with Central and State governments.

“In order to enable the Commission to maintain constant vigil on standards of medical education and training being imparted, every medical institution shall have closed circuit television system in the campus and shall provide live streaming video of classrooms and attached hospital to the Central and governments and the Commission,” the regulations read.

The colleges were also told to maintain backup of a month’s recording for quick reference whenever asked during inspections by the Commission or the Central Government. The NCH has redefined regulations as per current and advanced system of medical education in India in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.

“In the regulations, the NCH has fixed standards for minimum requirements of land, number of faculty members, salary scale, facilities required and intake of students,” said Dr AK Dwivedi, a senior homeopathic practitioner and executive council member of DAVV. He stated that the DAVV’s executive council meeting would shortly be convened wherein the regulations would be discussed and a decision would be made to make School of Ayush in accordance. As per regulations, the new college can induct 100 students.

Smart-boards in classrooms

Smart-boards would be installed in classrooms and lecture halls in a phased manner in medical institutions. At least two smart boards have to be installed per year. Demonstration rooms and clinical classrooms should be equipped with audio-visual facilities like liquid crystal display projectors and public address system.

Pay structure

In a first, the NCH released the pay structures for teaching staff and also fixed their numbers department wise. While minimum pay an assistant professor can get is Rs 56,100, associate professors and professors can’t be given below a minimum of Rs 78,800 and Rs 1,23,100 respectively. The Librarian would be considered under the teaching faculty cadre as defined by the University Grant Commission.