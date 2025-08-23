 Madhya Pradesh: Cash And Jewellery Worth ₹13 Lakh Stolen In Khargone District
Family was preparing for son’s wedding

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 11:12 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Cash And Jewellery Worth ₹13 Lakh Stolen In Khargone District | FP Photo

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): Joy turned into despair in Khilji Colony on Friday evening when a family preparing for their son’s wedding was robbed of cash and jewellery worth nearly Rs 13 lakh.

The stolen amount had been saved for the marriage of Ilyas Khilji’s son, Altaf. The robbery left the family devastated, with Ilyas lamenting that his son’s wedding dreams had been ruined.

The theft occurred while the family was at their grocery shop. According to Ilyas’s wife, Shaheen, she left home around 12 noon after preparing lunch and returned at 7:30 pm.

On her return, she found the main lock broken. After going inside, she found the cupboards ransacked and valuables missing. The stolen items included Rs 6 lakh in cash, six tolas of gold jewellery, 750 grams of silver, a ring and a mangalsutra.

It is suspected that theft took place during Friday prayers, when most residents were at the mosque and houses were left unattended. The thieves took advantage of the time when the lanes were deserted to execute the crime.

Police and forensic teams reached the spot, collected fingerprints and registered a case against unidentified suspects. Locals have demanded night patrols and swift action to catch the culprits.

