 Madhya Pradesh: Over 8,000 Candidates To Compete For Just 23 Posts
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Over 8,000 Candidates To Compete For Just 23 Posts

Madhya Pradesh: Over 8,000 Candidates To Compete For Just 23 Posts

State Engineering Services Exam 2024 today

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 11:41 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Over 8,000 Candidates To Compete For Just 23 Posts | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will conduct the State Engineering Services Examination-2024 on Sunday.

More than 8,000 candidates are expected to appear for just 23 posts, making the competition extremely tough. In Indore alone, around 1,500 candidates will take the exam.

The exam will be conducted across four major cities Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, and Jabalpur. To ensure fairness and smooth conduct, the commission has decided to appoint observers and deploy flying squads at examination centres.

Officials noted that the number of aspirants is higher this year since recruitment notifications were not issued after 2022, and departments have now released new vacancies.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Deaf Associations Oppose SC PIL Seeking Compulsory ASL In Schools, Demand Protection Of Indian Sign Language
Mumbai News: Deaf Associations Oppose SC PIL Seeking Compulsory ASL In Schools, Demand Protection Of Indian Sign Language
Punjab News: Akali MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal Urges EAM S Jaishankar To Intervene As US Freezes Work Visas Of Punjabi Truck Drivers
Punjab News: Akali MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal Urges EAM S Jaishankar To Intervene As US Freezes Work Visas Of Punjabi Truck Drivers
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 49-Year-Old Police Inspector Loses ₹2.99 Lakh After Downloading Fake ‘RTO Chalan’ APK; Case Registered
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 49-Year-Old Police Inspector Loses ₹2.99 Lakh After Downloading Fake ‘RTO Chalan’ APK; Case Registered
Mumbai News: BMC Warns Against Crowding On 12 Unsafe Bridges During Ganeshotsav 2025, Issues Strict Restrictions
Mumbai News: BMC Warns Against Crowding On 12 Unsafe Bridges During Ganeshotsav 2025, Issues Strict Restrictions

The notification for the exam was first issued in December for just 13 posts. However, after objections and protests from candidates, the number was increased to 23, with the Public Works Department (PWD) alone adding 10 more posts. Candidates, however, claim that nearly 400 engineering posts remain vacant across the state.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Damage Control, Pain In The Neck, MLA’s Dance & More
article-image

According to aspirants, this year’s recruitment is one of the smallest in recent years. In 2021, there were 493 posts, while in 2022 the number dropped drastically to only 36.

No examination was held in 2023 as departments did not provide vacancy details. This year, the number has further reduced to just 23 posts.

New Exam Pattern

The written examination will be of 450 marks and divided into two papers. The first paper, worth 150 marks, will consist of 50 questions on General Studies.

The second paper, carrying 300 marks, will have 100 subject-specific questions related to engineering. Candidates have been instructed to report at least one hour before the exam begins to allow sufficient time for checking and verification.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP's Bhopal New Hotspot For Drug Cartels, Cops Clueless

MP's Bhopal New Hotspot For Drug Cartels, Cops Clueless

Madhya Pradesh High Court Cancels Posting, Transfers Of Joint Directors In Mandi Board

Madhya Pradesh High Court Cancels Posting, Transfers Of Joint Directors In Mandi Board

Madhya Pradesh: Over 8,000 Candidates To Compete For Just 23 Posts

Madhya Pradesh: Over 8,000 Candidates To Compete For Just 23 Posts

'BMHRC Is Being Developed Full Fledged PGI In Central India, Not Medical College,' Says Director

'BMHRC Is Being Developed Full Fledged PGI In Central India, Not Medical College,' Says Director

Bhopal: Accountant Killed By Friend In Drunken Rage Over Woman

Bhopal: Accountant Killed By Friend In Drunken Rage Over Woman