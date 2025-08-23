Madhya Pradesh: Over 8,000 Candidates To Compete For Just 23 Posts | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will conduct the State Engineering Services Examination-2024 on Sunday.

More than 8,000 candidates are expected to appear for just 23 posts, making the competition extremely tough. In Indore alone, around 1,500 candidates will take the exam.

The exam will be conducted across four major cities Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, and Jabalpur. To ensure fairness and smooth conduct, the commission has decided to appoint observers and deploy flying squads at examination centres.

Officials noted that the number of aspirants is higher this year since recruitment notifications were not issued after 2022, and departments have now released new vacancies.

The notification for the exam was first issued in December for just 13 posts. However, after objections and protests from candidates, the number was increased to 23, with the Public Works Department (PWD) alone adding 10 more posts. Candidates, however, claim that nearly 400 engineering posts remain vacant across the state.

According to aspirants, this year’s recruitment is one of the smallest in recent years. In 2021, there were 493 posts, while in 2022 the number dropped drastically to only 36.

No examination was held in 2023 as departments did not provide vacancy details. This year, the number has further reduced to just 23 posts.

New Exam Pattern

The written examination will be of 450 marks and divided into two papers. The first paper, worth 150 marks, will consist of 50 questions on General Studies.

The second paper, carrying 300 marks, will have 100 subject-specific questions related to engineering. Candidates have been instructed to report at least one hour before the exam begins to allow sufficient time for checking and verification.