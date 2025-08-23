Indore: ₹85 Lakh Liquor Found In Cement Bulker | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IMFL liquor worth Rs 85 lakh being transported in a cement bulker truck was caught by the Kanadiya police on Friday.

The truck driver was also arrested by the police and he is being questioned for the person who sent the liquor and its destination.

According to additional DCP (zone-2) Amrendra Singh information was received that liquor in a huge quantity was being transported in a cement truck and the truck was coming to the city from Dewas side.

Acting on a tip-off, the Kanadiya police station team stopped a suspicious cement bulker truck. The driver tried to mislead stating that he is carrying cement in the bulker but the police found him suspicious and checked the truck.

The officials were shocked to see boxes containing liquor of two brands inside the bulker. About 811 boxes containing English liquor were recovered from it and the driver was identified as Premaram Jat, a resident of Barmer district in Rajasthan.

Police said that the truck driver didn’t give information about the consignor and the consignee of the liquor being transported illegally. The value of the seized liquor is Rs 85.32 lakh.

The truck and liquor have been seized and police have conducted further investigation and interrogation to trace the network involved in this illegal liquor trafficking.

Police suspect that the liquor was being carried to dry state Gujarat and the sender of the liquor may be a liquor contractor. The detailed investigation is on to know about the liquor sender and the cement bulker owner as well.