Madhya Pradesh Gets ₹56,440 Crore Investment Proposals In Katni Mining Conclave 2.0

Madhya Pradesh Gets ₹56,440 Crore Investment Proposals In Katni Mining Conclave |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh received investment proposals of Rs 56,440 crore in Katni Mining Conclave on Saturday. Three Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) were signed during the summit.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that it is the right time for investment in the state. He exhorted investors to establish their industrial units in the state.

Dubbing the summit as successful, he said that eight mining companies have given the proposal of Rs 56,440 crore.

The state government has done MoU with Coal India Limited for search of critical mineral, processing and conservation. A MoU has been also inked with TEXMin, Dhanbad for Artificial Intelligence, IT, Block Chain, Remote Sensing use etc.

A MoU has been also signed with Indian Science Education and Research Institution, Bhopal for mining investigation research.

He said that shortly Air Cargo facility and two metropolitan cities are going to come up in the state. Katni is having rich reserve of minerals and even critical and miner metals are also being found.

Diamonds are found in Panna and gold could be discovered in Katni. Under ease of doing business, the government has reduced 29 types of permission to mere 10. By relaxing the labour law, the government has provided women in night shift.

CM Mohan Yadav did virtual conversation with industrialists including Rajiv Mundra (Kolkata), JP Agrawal (Sri Lanka), Vivek Bhatia (Delhi) and Thomas Cherian (Hyderabad). The discussion remained focused on investment opportunities in the state.

Investment Proposals

Singhal Business Production Limited (Rs 15000 cr)

Vinmir Resources private Limited (Rs 850 cr)

Ramnik Power and Alloys (Rs 1,850 cr)

Mineware Advisors Production Ltd (Rs 450 crore)

Mahakaushal Refractories (Rs 90 cr)

Sayana Group (Rs 3000 cr)

Auctioned main mineral block (9 block) (Rs 32,774 cr)

Auctioned coal mine (2 block) (Rs 1450 cr)

Total proposed investment (Rs 56,440 cr).