 After Cleanliness, Indore Municipal Corporation Surpasses Bhopal Municipal Corporation In Public Transport Too
After Cleanliness, Indore Municipal Corporation Surpasses Bhopal Municipal Corporation In Public Transport Too

Indore, already ahead in cleanliness, is now outpacing Bhopal in public transport as well

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 08:00 PM IST
article-image
After Cleanliness, Indore Municipal Corp Surpasses Bhopal Municipal Corp In Public Transport Too | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Indore, already ahead in cleanliness, is now outpacing Bhopal in public transport as well. While Indore is continuously strengthening its city bus services, Bhopal’s bus network is shrinking rapidly.

Recently, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) added 50 new electric buses to its fleet. Currently, the city operates more than 250 low-floor buses and 120 e-buses, with 150 more electric buses expected by year-end under the Pradhan Mantri Yojana. Indore is also planning to introduce double-decker buses, mono rail and even a helicopter service connecting Indore and Bhopal.

In contrast, Bhopal City Link Limited’s (BCLL) bus service is struggling. Launched in 2010 with 368 buses across 24 routes, the network has shrunk to just 80 buses on 6 routes. This decline has occurred mainly in the last two years and many of the remaining services may stop after September as operator contracts are expiring without renewal.

Till March 2024, Bhopal’s buses arrived every 5–10 minutes, but now passengers wait 40–45 minutes and on some routes, services have almost collapsed. Out of the city’s fleet, 149 buses have been lying unused for over a year-and-a-half at Bagsevania depot due to disputes between BCLL and private operator Maa Associates. The matter is pending in court.

Currently, Bhopal’s buses are running on limited routes: SR-2 Neelbad–Krishna Heights Katara Hills, SR-4 Karond Square–Bairagarh Chichli, SR-5 Chirayu Hospital–Avadhpuri, TR-4B Gandhi Nagar–Vardhman, Route 413 Neelbad–Transport Nagar Kokta and TR-4 Chirayu Hospital–Rani Kamlapati Station.

Plans to operate 100 e-buses in Bhopal were approved two years ago, but the project remains delayed. Officials now expect delivery by November-December, after which depots and charging stations will take at least six months to set up.

Meanwhile, Indore’s rapid progress in expanding its eco-friendly fleet and introducing new transport modes has set a benchmark, highlighting the sharp contrast between the two state capitals.

BCLL Director Manoj Rathore said efforts are underway to resolve operational issues. ‘We are in talks with operators and a new ticketing company has been found. Bus services will not be allowed to stop completely,’ he assured.

Facilities:

Decided Routes - Operational Routes

Indore: 30 -30

Bhopal: 24 – 06

New proposed routes

Indore: 10

Bhopal: 00

Total buses – Running buses

Indore: 250 - 250

Bhopal: 368 - 80

E-buses

Indore: 70

Bhopal: 00

Passes

Indore: 4 types

Bhopal: 00

Commuter of Bhopal:Sanskar resident of Kolar told Free Press that earlier he was completely dependent on city buses for going to his workplace near Ashoka Garden but now he forcefully purchased a bike.

Commuter of Indore:Nawaz Khan a college student at Indore told Free Press that he uses 5 No bus from Aurobindo to Rajiv Gandhi and S-22 bus to go from Aurobindo to Medicaps every day and also have Rs 800 student monthly pass.

