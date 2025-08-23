Two Youths Drown at Babaraja Waterfall During Picnic In Madhya Pradesh's Satna | Representational Image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths drowned while enjoying a picnic with friends in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna on Friday.

According to information, the incident occurred on Friday evening at the famous Babaraja Waterfall, located at Parsamania Plateau.

The incident created panic in the area. Despite overnight search efforts by Uchehra police and rescue teams, the bodies were recovered only on Saturday morning.

It is said that 8 youths from Pipri Kala village in Uchehra police station area went to Babaraja Waterfall on 3 bikes around 5 pm on Friday.

While spending time near the waterfall, some of them ignored the forest department’s barricades and went into the water. During this, Ayush Kushwaha and Balkrishna Kushwaha slipped into deep water and drowned.

The 6 remaining friends, frightened after the incident, rushed to Uchehra police station late at night and informed the police.

Police immediately reached the spot, recovered clothes and belongings, and launched a search operation with the help of locals.

The search continued overnight, and with the help of SDRF and divers, the bodies were found on Saturday morning.

Locals said that Babaraja Waterfall becomes even more dangerous, and drowning incidents are reported every year during the monsoon.

However, tourists ignore warnings and enter the water. Police have appealed to visitors to follow safety rules and avoid negligence.