Horrific! Speeding Car Hits Bike In Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa; Rider’s Leg Severely Fractured |

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district witnessed a horrific road accident on Friday night when a speeding car hit a bike near Navchandi Temple area.

The impact was so severe that the biker was thrown onto the road, and his leg bone was completely shattered. The injured man was referred to Indore for advanced treatment. The entire incident was captured on a supermarket CCTV camera.

According to information, the injured was identified as Abhishek Malviya (45), son of Mangilal, a resident of Shakun Nagar.

He works at a plastic factory and was returning home around 10 pm. While taking a turn near a supermarket, his bike was hit by a car coming from Anand Nagar towards Gurjar Hospital.

The car, registered in Ujjain, was being driven by a man who had come to Khandwa to visit relatives. After the accident, the car driver himself took Abhishek to the district hospital for treatment.

Doctors said Abhishek’s leg bone below the knee was completely shattered. After first aid at the district hospital, he was referred to MY Hospital, Indore. His friend, Swaroopchand Lad of Tulsi State, said the car was being driven recklessly at high speed, which is also evident in the CCTV footage.

Abhishek lives with his wife and 14-year-old son