It is alleged that the incident was an attempt to run over a toll plaza employee with the vehicle at the Gwalior toll plaza.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 07:08 PM IST
article-image
Caught On CCTV: Car Allegedly Attempts To Run Over Toll Plaza Employee In Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A disturbing video surfaced from Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district on Saturday, showing a car hitting a man, causing him to fall to the ground.

It is alleged that the incident was an attempt to run over a toll plaza employee with the vehicle at the Gwalior toll plaza. 

Additionally, the accused driver is said to have fled the spot immediately after the incident. Police have launched an investigation in the matter and are searching for the accused.

Watch the video here:

article-image

The entire incident was captured in the CCTV near the toll plaza. In the CCTV footage, a white car can be seen rushing out of the toll plaza gate while other vehicles waited behind.

Moments later, a man appeared from beneath the car, lying on the ground and appearing injured.

At present, the video is circulating widely on social media attracting massive backlash. Netizens are questioning whether ‘Humanity still exists in the world!’ The users have also demanded strict action against the accused. 

Both the victim and the accused are yet to be identified, and the victim’s health condition remains unknown.

Further details on the matter are awaited.

