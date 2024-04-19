 Indore: "Communicate With Students In Local Language", DAVV Tells College Teachers Citing AICTE Circular
Indian regional languages serve as means of communication for millions of people who may not be fluent in other language - AICTE Circular

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, April 19, 2024, 02:29 AM IST
Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Citing a circular by All Indian Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has decided to ask college teachers under its wings to communicate with students in local language.

Lately, AICTE had written to technical education institutions asking them to use local language in classroom. “In a diverse and culturally rich country like India, language is more than a means of communication; it is the essence of our identity, it is a bond that we share with one community.

With the advent of the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 and recent initiatives, the importance of using the mother tongue in the teaching-learning process and creating educational materials, is an opportunity to revolutionise education. Indian regional languages serve as means of communication for millions of people who may not be fluent in other language,” the circular by AICTE reads.

The technical education regulator said that education and learning in one's mother tongue has proven benefits. “Children tend to grasp concepts better when taught in a language they understand well,” it added. The AICTE believes that teaching courses in Indian languages will ensure unbiased education and will be culturally and academically inclusive too. “This will promote fairness in our education system, bringing all students at par. This student-centric approach will lead to easy information sharing between teachers & students and even among peers,” the circular reads.

Dr Rajiv Dixit, director of college development council at DAVV, said that they would ask colleges to encourage faculty members of their respective institution to communicate with the students in local language.

