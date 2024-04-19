Indore: Congress Leader & 4 Others Assault Cops in City; Miscreants Arrested

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For the second time in three days, city’s cops were thrashed by miscreants that included a Congress leader.

The latest incident occurred late on Wednesday night when five people assaulted policemen in Badi Gwaltoli area. Palasia police arrested the Congress leader along with four others on Thursday afternoon and paraded them in the area.

According to Police, Ram Singh Pariya, former Janpad panchayat president, his son Lokesh, Lucky, and two others were arrested for attacking police personnel who had come to Vinoba Nagar to execute warrants. The video clipping of the incident became viral on social media.

Krishna Chandra Sharma, a police constable posted at Bhawar Kuan police station complained with Palasia police stating that he along with head constables Rajesh Upadhyay and Kuldeep Kumar went to Vinoba Nagar on Wednesday night to execute some pending warrants. While constable Sharma was in plain clothes, the two head constables were in uniform. The accused came from the rear in a car and hit their two-wheeler. When the cops asked them to drive properly, the accused began to abuse them and had an altercation.

The constable informed Palasia police station about the incident over the phone. After that, constables Vaibhav and Madan came to rescue them. At this point, the accused became aggressive and hit Vaibhav on the head with a stick.

Meanwhile, a constable was recording a video of the assault, so they snatched his mobile and broke it. The accused threatened them of dire consequences after assaulting them.