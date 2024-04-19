Bhopal: Soaring Mercury Has Parents Of School Children Worried

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As temperature touches nearly 40 degrees Celsius, the city finds itself gripped by a relentless heatwave.

Despite the sweltering conditions, children brave the heat to attend school with no respite from the timings announced by the authorities. Concerned parents have raised their voices, urging the authorities to consider adjusting school hours for the well-being of their children in these extreme conditions.

Read Also Bhopal: 5th Accused Arrested In The Call Girl Murder Case In Shahpura

Anita Raghuvanshi, whose daughter studies at International Public School, said the authorities ought to announce summer holidays, and if not, they should adjust the school timings due to the intense heat. Given the severity of the heatwave, there is a high risk of children falling ill and it is crucial to prioritise their health and safety, Raghuvanshi added.

Similarly, Sunanda Sithole, whose daughter studies at Carmel Convent School, said, “My daughter’s school has been in session since March. Although there was a brief respite from the heat, it is now scorching outside. With the risk of heat-related illnesses increasing, I urge the authorities to consider changing the school schedule to ensure the safety of the children.”

Read Also Bhopal: Vietnamese Delegation Reaches Bandhavgarh to Study Tiger Conservation

When Free Press spoke to Dr Manoj Verma, head of civil dispensaries, he said that the school should start in the early morning to allow children to avoid the heat wave at least once during the day. Additionally, parents should ensure their children stay hydrated and eat regularly, as an empty stomach increases the risk of heat-related illnesses. As concerns mount over the health and safety of schoolchildren amidst the relentless heatwave, parents await responsive action from educational authorities to address the pressing need for adjusted school timings.

No orders from Govt to close schools

Collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh said the government has made guidelines for this. When the maximum temperature reaches 42 degrees Celsius, the government will take the decision to close the schools, and the local administration, i.e., the respective collectors, will order the closure of schools for students. As of now, there are no orders from the government for the closing of schools.