Bhopal: Vietnamese Delegation Reaches Bandhavgarh to Study Tiger Conservation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 42-member delegation from Vietnam reached Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve on Thursday evening.

The delegates will stay in Bandhavgarh till Saturday and learn how the tiger reserve officials are doing the reintroduction and conservation of tigers and other wild animals.

Interacting with Free Press, deputy director of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Prakash Kumar Verma, said the delegation members had a tiger safari on Thursday.

On Friday, they will have an interaction over relocation of tigers, Indian bison and swamp deer etc. They will also get apprised about tiger conservation and how the community is being involved in the conservation work. They will also learn about gene pool management.

Earlier, the delegation stayed at Kanha Tiger Reserve for two days and studied minutely the translocation and conservation of tigers and other wild animals. One of the officers of Kanha Tiger Reserve said Vietnam has no wild tiger in the jungle and it is trying to work on a programme for reintroduction of tigers in the open jungle. Before doing so, they want to study the reintroduction of felines in forests and how they could be protected.

Moreover, the visiting delegation was also keen to learn how the local villagers have been included into the tiger conservation work and to promote tourism activities. The delegation included the central minister of Vietnam and directors of national parks etc.