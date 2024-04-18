Bhopal: 5th Accused Arrested In The Call Girl Murder Case In Shahpura

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shahpura police on Thursday arrested fifth accused in connection with the murder of call girl at a hotel in Shahpura area.

Accused Kunal Thakur was found at a house in Arera Colony at about 11.30 am. Four persons have been already arrested after call girl Shashi Pandey (27) was discovered dead at a hotel in Bawadia Kalan on the night of April 13. The arrested accused Ritul Pandey (26) murdered the woman after she refused to have unnatural sex with him as well as hotel staffer Sagar (29), Indra Bahadur (35). Shashi was part of sex racket run from the hotel.

Deputy police commissioner Priyanka Shukla told Free Press that Thakur told police that he would pick up and drop call girls from their house to the hotel. He also dropped them back home. He received 10 per cent of the profit that the racket gained in flesh trade. Thakur is being questioned about Mehek Yadav, the woman kingpin of flesh trade racket.

Man held for raping live-in partner on pretext of marriage

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A married woman, who separated from her husband, was allegedly raped by her live-in partner on pretext of marriage for three years, the police said on Thursday. After the woman gave birth to a baby girl a few days ago, the accused reneged on his promise, following which the woman lodged a complaint on Thursday and the accused was arrested.

The Govindpura police said frequent disputes used to take place between the woman and her husband. Later, she came in contact with a man named Aakash Dhameriya, who persuaded her to part ways with her husband. Three years earlier, she separated from her husband and moved into a live-in relationship with Aakash. Aakash promised to marry the woman and outraged her modesty numerous times.

A few days ago, the survivor, who was pregnant with Aakash’s child, gave birth to a baby girl, following which Aakash began avoiding her and reneged on his marriage promise. He even banished the woman from his house. Later, the woman also learnt that Aakash was married. The distressed woman approached the police on Thursday and lodged a complaint against Aakash.