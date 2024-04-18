MP: Boyfriend's Marriage Triggered Gwalior Law Student To Jump From Fort

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Police, on Thursday, have cracked the mystery behind the death of a law student, who jumped from Gwalior fort two days ago.

The deceased girl's boyfriend Aditya Sharma was arrested on charges of abetment of suicide. Padav police station in-charge Ila Tandon said that Aakriti and Aditya were in a relationship since past two years and were also neighbours.

Police recreated crime scene

In order to solve the matter, the police recreated the crime scene. Aakriti's family and her friends Rohit and Nitin were also present at the time. Both of them told the police where she was standing on the day of the incident.

They told the police that on the day of the incident, Aakriti and Aditya had a fight and Aakriti had threatened to commit suicide. It was during this heated conversation that Aakriti jumped from the fort. Police are now gathering information whether Aakriti reached the fort herself or was called by making a phone call.

Accused married another girl

Padav police station in-charge Ila Tandon has told that the accused Aditya had promised to marry Aakriti. However, on March 6, he married another girl. Due to the betrayal by the accused Aditya, Aakriti had become very upset and Aditya also tortured her.

On the evening of April 15, there was a fight between Aakriti and Aditya over some issue at the fort. In fit of rage, Aditya even told Aakriti that she can go and die, and not bother him again. Hurt, Aakriti jumped from the fort. Police have registered a case against Aditya under section 306 (Abetment of suicide) and arrested him.