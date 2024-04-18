MP: Wedding Firecrackers Ignite Massive Blaze In Morena, Shanties Burnt, Buffalo Killed; Visuals Surface

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out in Lepa village of Morena district during a wedding function on Wednesday night. Locals rushed for life, however two shanties were completely burnt, while a buffalo died

It is said that the firecracker works during the event ignited the balze.

After three hours of labour, the fire was brought under control by the villagers themselves as neither the police nor the fire brigade reached the spot.

According to information, the matter pertains to Sihoniya police station area of the district. Firecrackers were being burst in the village during a wedding ceremony last night. However, the celebrations turned into a nightmare as a nearby shanty caught fire due to spark from firecrackers.

The locals said that due to the fire, household items of both the houses were completely destroyed. One buffalo died and all the things kept in the house including wheat and mustard were burnt to ashes.

The locals also alleged that fire brigade and police did not reach the spot even after repeated calls. The villagers had to take the matter in their own hands to stop the fire from spreading further and causing more damage. With the help of villagers, the fire was then controlled in two to three hours.