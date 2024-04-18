MP Weather Update: Rain & Thunderstorms Likely In 21 Districts From April 19; Dhar Hottest

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The weather is expected to change for the second time in the state between April 19 to April 21. Due to western disturbances, a period of thunderstorms and rains will begin in 21 districts, including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Ujjain.

Before this, there will be heat effects for two days. On Wednesday, the day temperature crossed 40 degrees in 9 cities including Dhar, Ujjain. Among these, the highest temperature of 41.7 degrees was recorded in Dhar.

Meteorologist Pramendra Kumar said, “Western Disturbance is becoming active in North India on Thursday. Its effect will be visible in the state from April 19. Due to this an alert has been issued.”

Many rainfall records have been broken in April 2024. About two and a half inches of rain fell in Bhopal. At the same time, a record has also been made that it rained for 11 consecutive days in April. There has been continuous rain in the state from April 7 to April 17. Now the state will get drenched again from April 19.

When and where are chances of rain?

April 19: The rain is forecasted in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Jhabua, Ratlam, Dhar, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Harda, Dewas, Sehore, Rajgarh, Guna, Ashoknagar, Vidisha, Sagar, Raisen, Betul, Damoh, Panna, Katni and Umaria.

April 20: Thunderstorms and light rain is expected in Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna and Dindori.

April 21: Light rain may fall in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Dhar, Khargone, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Harda, Dewas, Sehore, Vidisha, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Betul, Sagar, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna and Seoni.

Notably, the weather remained clear in the state on Wednesday, which led to an increase in day temperature in many districts.

Dhar remained the hottest for the second consecutive day.

The temperature remained more than 40 degrees in Ujjain, Mandla, Malanjkhand of Balaghat, Shajapur, Guna, Narmadapuram, Ratlam and Khandwa. At the same time, the temperature was recorded at 39.2 degrees in Bhopal, 39.6 degrees in Indore, 38.5 degrees in Gwalior and 38.6 degrees in Jabalpur.