Hindus Should Not Vote For Congress, Says Malegaon Accused Sameer Kulkarni | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Malegaon blast accused Sameer Kulkarni, who was among those acquitted by the court recently, called upon the people on Monday to not vote for the Congress.

He said captured Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was tortured by Pakistan but when he was released on the Pakistani side of the Wagah border on March 1, 2019, he walked on his feet. However, Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, even after acquittal in the Malegaon blast case, could not walk on her feet.

Addressing media persons here, he said, “All were badly tortured during the Congress regime but we tolerated it. We were pressured to name colleagues whom we do not know personally. We know people like Mohan Bhagwat, Indresh Kumar and Pravin Togadia through the media and not personally, but we were tortured so that we would name them.”

Read Also 24-Year-Old Woman Dies By Suicide In Bhopal After Dispute With Boyfriend

The enforcement agencies did this under pressure from the Congress, so the majority Hindus should not vote for this party and wherever there was a Congress government, they should vote it out. The judiciary and the executive did not play positive roles during the Congress rule, he said, adding, “We innocents were ruined just for Muslim appeasement.”

Digvijaya Singh, Sharad Pawar, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, P.Chidambaram and other Congress leaders misused power against Hindus for Muslim appeasement, Kulkarni added.