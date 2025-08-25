Fake Apple Accessories Worth ₹6 Lakhs Seized From Bhopal's New Market; Police Tracing Supply Chain Of Counterfeit Product; Four Booked

Fake Apple Accessories Worth ₹6 Lakhs Seized From New Market; Police Tracing Supply Chain Of Counterfeit Product; Four Booked | Photo: Twitter/ @soumenspeak

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police cracked down on a racket selling counterfeit Apple accessories in New Market on Sunday. Acting on a complaint filed by the authorized monitoring company Grissin Pvt. Ltd, officers raided four shops and seized fake mobile covers and earbuds carrying Apple’s logo, TT Nagar police said here on Monday.

According to police, the complaint was lodged after Apple’s authorized representatives received information that counterfeit products were being openly sold under the company’s brand name.

Following verification, police teams along with company officials conducted simultaneous searches at the targeted shops.

SI Raghvendra Singh Sikarwar said that during the search, over 11 counterfeit mobile covers and earbuds, valued at nearly Rs 6 lakh, were seized. Investigations revealed that shopkeepers were affixing Apple’s logo on fake accessories and selling them to unsuspecting customers at inflated prices.

The accused have been identified as Abhishek Dhanak (Rati Bair), Mohammad Asif (TT Nagar), Purushottam (Kotra), and Dharamdas Keswani (Kotra Sultanabad). All four have been booked under provisions of the Copyright Act, said SI Sikarwar.

Police said further investigation is underway to trace the supply chain of these counterfeit products.