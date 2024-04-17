Bhopal: Berasia Police Crack Case of Dead Woman ; Husband and Mistress Arrested

Representational Picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Berasia police of the city on Wednesday claimed to have cracked the blind murder case of a woman, who was found dead on Monday.

They said they have arrested the woman’s husband as well as his paramour for murdering her as she found about their relationship.

According to the Berasia police, the woman, identified as Vaijayanthi Ahirwar, 30, was found dead outside her house on Monday. Her kin rushed to the spot, and the police were informed, who sent her body for post-mortem. Her husband Saudaan Singh Ahirwar was also questioned, who said he had no idea how Vaijayanthi died.

After the arrival of the post-mortem reports on Wednesday, it was learnt that Vaijayanthi was strangled to death. When the police questioned the neighbours, they came to know about Saudaan’s illicit relationship with a widow, who used to reside in the same village. They also learnt that Vaijayanthi and Saudaan used to argue over the issue numerous times.

On Monday, Vaijayanthi went to the widow woman’s house, where she found her and Saudaan in a compromising position. The widow woman held Vaijayanthi’s hands, while Saudaan strangulated her, and took her body to his house to lay it on the bed, so that it seemed as if she had died while sleeping.

After the police quizzed Saudaan on Wednesday, he confessed to the crime. He and his paramour were taken into custody.